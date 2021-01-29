MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2790: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2790 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) Q3FY2021 operating performance was largely in-line with expectation with 21% growth in revenue (core business growth of 7%) and OPM at 24.1% (operating profit grew by ~17% and adjusted PAT grew by 15.6%). Volume growth in domestic business improved to 4% from 1% in Q2FY2021 (was in-line with street expectation of 4%-5%). 80% of essential portfolio grew by 10%, discretionary recovered to almost 100%. Rural India continues to grow in double digits. Management is optimistic of delivering better performance in Q4 because of improved demand environment.


Outlook


We broadly maintainour estimates for FY2022/FY2023. HUL remains one of our top picks in the large-cap space. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,790.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:12 pm

