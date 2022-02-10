Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2750: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR’s 3QFY22 result was broadly in line with our volume, sales, and gross margin estimate, but sharply lower ad spends (down 14.3% YoY and 260bp YoY as a percentage of sales) led to a 8.5-9% beat in our EBITDA, PBT, and adjusted PAT estimates. Since the largest player (also the first to report its result) has cut ad spends, it remains to be seen whether it is a harbinger of a trend that its other Staples peers also adopt to shore up margins in a difficult commodity cost environment.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,750/share (55x FY24E EPS).

More Info on Trent

At 14:02 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,280.20, up Rs 3.15, or 0.14 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,284.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,256.80.

It was trading with volumes of 12,196 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 92,563 shares, a decrease of -86.82 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.55 percent or Rs 12.35 at Rs 2,277.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,859.10 and 52-week low Rs 2,104.25 on 21 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.25 percent below its 52-week high and 8.36 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 535,753.80 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More