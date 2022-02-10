MARKET NEWS

    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 605: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated February 08, 2022.

    February 10, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


    Higher energy costs in Europe, a strike in Asia, semiconductor shortages in North America, and unplanned downtime in South America notwithstanding, Novelis delivered yet another strong set of earnings. We raise our FY22E/FY23E EPS by 19.6%/15%, led by a 13.8%/11.9% jump in EBITDA to INR276b/INR286b on the back of a hike in our LME assumptions by 10.6%/8.7% and a further depreciation in the USD:INR by 0.9%/1.9%.


    Outlook


    We raise our TP to INR605 from INR520/share, implying a 16% upside. A key risk to our estimates is a slowdown in China driving down commodities prices and COVID-related disruptions.


    Related stories


    At 13:57 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 549.05, up Rs 6.70, or 1.24 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 549.70 and an intraday low of Rs 541.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 197,751 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 280,996 shares, a decrease of -29.63 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.94 percent or Rs 15.50 at Rs 542.35.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 551.65 and 52-week low Rs 274.75 on 18 October, 2021 and 10 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0.47 percent below its 52-week high and 99.84 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 123,380.95 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 05:35 pm
