Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco

Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues, and a major player in copper. Its wholly owned subsidiary Novelis is the world’s largest producer of aluminium beverage can stock. Over the years, Hindalco has transformed its business model to reduce dependence on the volatile LME price movement and is focusing on a stable portfolio of value added produces Novelis has leveraged its extensive recycling footprint and favourable market conditions to increase its recycled content to 61% in FY21

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value Hindalco at Rs 525, based on SoTP valuation

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

