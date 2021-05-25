MARKET NEWS

Buy Hikal; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hikal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated May 8, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Hikal


Q4 revenues grew a robust 40.5% YoY to Rs 533 crore tracking strong growth across both segments. Pharma posted 31.5% YoY growth to Rs 298 crore whereas crop protection grew 53.8% YoY to Rs 235 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 188 bps YoY, 81 bps QoQ to 20.5% amid lower staff expenses stemming from better operational leverage. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 54.7% YoY to Rs 109 crore. PAT more than doubled to Rs 51 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY and arrive at a valuation of Rs 380 (earlier TP: Rs 230) based on 20x FY23E EPS of Rs 19.0


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hikal #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 04:21 pm

