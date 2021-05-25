Buy Hikal; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hikal

Q4 revenues grew a robust 40.5% YoY to Rs 533 crore tracking strong growth across both segments. Pharma posted 31.5% YoY growth to Rs 298 crore whereas crop protection grew 53.8% YoY to Rs 235 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 188 bps YoY, 81 bps QoQ to 20.5% amid lower staff expenses stemming from better operational leverage. Subsequently, EBITDA grew 54.7% YoY to Rs 109 crore. PAT more than doubled to Rs 51 crore.

Outlook

We maintain BUY and arrive at a valuation of Rs 380 (earlier TP: Rs 230) based on 20x FY23E EPS of Rs 19.0

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More