Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


For Q3FY2021, HLIC’s results were mixed, with operational results coming below estimates, but gain in market share with NBM margins improvement sequentially was encouraging indicating steady recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The insurance sector’s growth potential is huge in India; factors such as large protection gap, retiral needs, expanding per capita income etc. are key long-term growth drivers. We believe strong players such as HLIC are likely to gain disproportionally from the opportunity. The stock is at a valuation of 4.9x/4.1x its FY2022E/FY2023E EVPS. Well-diversified product bouquet (no segment contributing more than 30% of the APE), strong brand image, and strong metrics make HLIC attractive.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on HDFC Life Insurance (HLIC) with a price target of Rs. 850; we expect HLIC to deliver ~24% VNB margins over the next 2-3 years (on a normalised basis).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:37 pm

