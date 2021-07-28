MARKET NEWS

Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated July 20, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance


HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par and protection business Industry leading VNB margins of over 25%


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock  We value HDFC Life at 4.5x FY23E EV with TP of Rs 800


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #HDFC Life Insurance #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:22 am

