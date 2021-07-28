Buy HDFC Life Insurance; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life is among the most dominant players in Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on non-par and protection business Industry leading VNB margins of over 25%

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value HDFC Life at 4.5x FY23E EV with TP of Rs 800

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

