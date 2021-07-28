Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1345: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India

Havells India (HIL) is India’s leading electrical appliances & equipment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio consisting of switchgears, cables, electrical consumer durables and lighting & fixtures. Apart from ‘Havells’, HIL’s other major brands include Crabtree, Standard, Reo, and Lloyd. At all its business segment, Havells has a strong presence in the organised product category with market share ranging between 6% and 20% Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 20% & 25%, respectively (five year average), with stringent working capital policy

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and maintain BUY rating We value Havells at Rs 1345 i.e.55x P/E FY23E EPS

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

