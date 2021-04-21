MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on GTPL Hathway has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated April 21, 2021.

Broker Research
April 21, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL Hathway (GTPL) reported a robust operating performance in Q4FY21. Revenues at Rs 748.7 crore were down 14.2% YoY. However, ex-EPC, revenues were at Rs 560.1 crore, up 18.2% YoY, led by growth broadband and placement income. Subscription and broadband revenues were at Rs 266.5 crore and Rs 81.7 crore, respectively. Reported EBITDA increased 2.4% YoY to Rs 116.4 crore. EBITDA margins at 15.5% were down 180 bps YoY post increase in operating expenses. Core EBITDA was up 1.5% YoY to Rs 102.5 crore with margins at 18.3%, down 300 bps YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 56.9 crore against net loss of Rs 13.6 crore in Q4FY20.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 165/share (previous TP: Rs 175) at 10x FY23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #GTPL Hathway #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.