MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries


Greenlam is expected to ride on a strong growth trajectory led by its leadership positioning, strong domestic growth outlook and rising export opportunities. Brownfield capacity expansions would be the next leg of growth. Despite capex, balance sheet and return ratios would improve further. Structural growth drivers such as rising incomes, urbanisation, real estate construction, Atmanirbhar Bharat, etc, would provide long-term sustainable growth trajectory.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Greenlam Industries Limited (GRLM) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 1100.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Greenlam Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.