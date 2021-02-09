Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1100: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries

Greenlam is expected to ride on a strong growth trajectory led by its leadership positioning, strong domestic growth outlook and rising export opportunities. Brownfield capacity expansions would be the next leg of growth. Despite capex, balance sheet and return ratios would improve further. Structural growth drivers such as rising incomes, urbanisation, real estate construction, Atmanirbhar Bharat, etc, would provide long-term sustainable growth trajectory.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Greenlam Industries Limited (GRLM) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 1100.

