Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 13, 2021.

Broker Research
August 19, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves Cotton (Greaves) is leading diversified engineering company with presence in automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility solution and finance. New business share increased to ~30% while auto engine reduced to ~37% from FY17 to FY21. Overall, B2C share increased to ~60% in FY21 E-mobility is expected to drive future growth (~12% of FY21 revenue)


Outlook


We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Greaves at Rs 190 on SoTP basis


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:02 pm

