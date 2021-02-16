Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves reported strong set of numbers in Q3FY21, ahead of our expectations at both revenue and operational level. We expect Greaves’ earnings to grow robust 92.4% in FY2022E and 35.4% in FY2023E, driven by 19.9% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and 450 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock is trading below its average historical multiple at P/E multiple of 13.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x its FY2023E estimates. We upgrade our rating to Buy call.

Outlook

We upgrade Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 110, factoring in faster than expected recovery in its business outlook and improved operational performance.

