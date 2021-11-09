MARKET NEWS

Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Graphite India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated November 07, 2021.

November 09, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India


Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity of 98000 tonnes per annum is spread over three plants at Durgapur & Nashik in India & Nuremberg in Germany. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value GIL at rS 650, 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Graphite India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2021 10:15 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.