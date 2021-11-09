Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India

Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity of 98000 tonnes per annum is spread over three plants at Durgapur & Nashik in India & Nuremberg in Germany. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value GIL at rS 650, 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA

