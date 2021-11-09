Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 1970: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India

Grindwell Norton (GNL) is the market leader in the India abrasive market with ~26% market share. The segments include abrasives (contributing ~57%), ceramics & plastics (33%) and IT services & others (10%). GNL has witnessed strong & positive free cash flows consistently over more than a decade irrespective of the macro environment It has consistently operated with high (>16%) margins & return ratios

Outlook

Considering strong growth outlook, margins, we maintain BUY rating We value GNL at rS 1970 i.e. 54x P/E on FY24E EPS

