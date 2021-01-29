MARKET NEWS

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Granules India


Q3FY2021 was a mixed quarter with revenues at Rs. 845 crore, up by 20% y-o-y, while the PAT at Rs 146 crore, versus Rs. 96 crore in Q3FY2020. Tapping new geographies, strong product pipeline, growth in existing core molecules & capacity expansion would drive sales growth. Favourable mix, benefits of operating leverage accruing would lift OPM. Better growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, a sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios augur well for growth.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock of Granules with an unchanged PT of Rs. 475.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

