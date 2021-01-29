Buy Granules India; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Granules India

Q3FY2021 was a mixed quarter with revenues at Rs. 845 crore, up by 20% y-o-y, while the PAT at Rs 146 crore, versus Rs. 96 crore in Q3FY2020. Tapping new geographies, strong product pipeline, growth in existing core molecules & capacity expansion would drive sales growth. Favourable mix, benefits of operating leverage accruing would lift OPM. Better growth prospects, strong earnings visibility, a sturdy balance sheet and healthy return ratios augur well for growth.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock of Granules with an unchanged PT of Rs. 475.

