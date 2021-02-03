MARKET NEWS

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India


GRAN delivered an in line performance in 3QFY21. It sustained its strong earnings momentum led by Intermediates (PFI) and API segments. The delay in ANDA launches impacted the YoY growth rate for the Formulations segment. The company remains on track for capacity expansion at its Visakhapatnam and US sites to cater to growth in FY23-24. n We have tweaked our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate to factor in: a) delay in ANDA launches, b) higher raw material prices, and c) withdrawal of export incentive benefits. We continue to value GRAN at 16x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR460/share. We remain positive on the back of niche product pipeline and healthy base business. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We continue to value GRAN at 16x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR460/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Granules India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:48 pm

