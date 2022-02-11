English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Granules India; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 11, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India


    Granules is a large-scale vertically integrated company that manufactures API, intermediates and finished dosages and has seven manufacturing facilities along with B2B & B2C marketing & distribution. Revenue mix FY21: Formulations – 52%, API (API+PFI) – 48% Top five products (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol, Guaifenesin) contributed 84% to FY21 revenues


    Outlook


    Upgrade from HOLD to BUY on 1) focus on backward integration, expected normalisation in RM/freight inflation, 2) initiatives like passing on price hike to customers, 3) compelling risk-reward matrix based on FY24E earnings Valued at Rs 360 i.e. 14x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 25.8


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:23 hrs Granules India was quoting at Rs 306.40, down Rs 7.15, or 2.28 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 311.70 and an intraday low of Rs 305.65.


    It was trading with volumes of 59,265 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 120,829 shares, a decrease of -50.95 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.67 percent or Rs 2.10 at Rs 313.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.50 and 52-week low Rs 285.80 on 04 August, 2021 and 15 November, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.25 percent below its 52-week high and 7.21 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,598.90 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.