Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) revenues grew by ~10% with India and international business growing by 11% and 10%, respectively in Q3FY2021. OPM improved by 55 bps to 23.3%. Domestic soaps and hair colour categories grew in mid-teens; household insecticide segment rose by 7%. Globally, Africa and LatAm markets posted double digit growth of 17% and 12% respectively. Domestic soaps and hair colour to maintain double-digit growth; Africa will continue to grow in double digits in the coming quarters. Margins to be broadly maintained through price hikes and stringent cost-saving measures


Outlook


We maintain earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23 as results matched expectations. We retain a Buy on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 850.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:12 pm

