Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) revenues grew by ~10% with India and international business growing by 11% and 10%, respectively in Q3FY2021. OPM improved by 55 bps to 23.3%. Domestic soaps and hair colour categories grew in mid-teens; household insecticide segment rose by 7%. Globally, Africa and LatAm markets posted double digit growth of 17% and 12% respectively. Domestic soaps and hair colour to maintain double-digit growth; Africa will continue to grow in double digits in the coming quarters. Margins to be broadly maintained through price hikes and stringent cost-saving measures

Outlook

We maintain earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23 as results matched expectations. We retain a Buy on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 850.

