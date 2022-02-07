Buy GAIL India; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on GAIL India

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 13700 km as of end of FY21 Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We roll over valuations to FY24E and value Gail at Rs 180/share based on SoTP method

At 17:30 GAIL India was quoting at Rs 148.20, up Rs 1.65, or 1.13 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 148.95 and an intraday low of Rs 146.45.

It was trading with volumes of 610,777 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 759,564 shares, a decrease of -19.59 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.24 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 146.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 171.35 and 52-week low Rs 125.20 on 06 October, 2021 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.51 percent below its 52-week high and 18.37 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 65,806.51 crore..

