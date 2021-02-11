Buy GAIL (India); target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on GAIL (India)

Q3FY2021 operating profit of Rs. 1,920 crore (up 43.4% q-o-q) missed our estimate by 12% due to EBITDA loss of Rs. 45 crore for the gas marketing business, which offset robust petchem EBITDA (up 5.2x y-o-y to Rs. 549 crore). Volumes across segments are back to pre-COVID-19 levels with gas transmission/marketing volume at 110 mmscmd/96 mmscmd and petchem utilisation at 106%. Earnings to improve over FY2022-FY2023, as higher gas demand from fertilser plants in India would address concerns of marketing of US LNG contracts, sustained high petchem profitability, and 5%-6% annual growth in gas transmission volumes.

Outlook

Valuation of 6.1x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA seems attractive given potential value unlocking from monetisation of gas pipeline assets and dividend yield of ~5%. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on GAIL with a revised PT of Rs. 155.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.