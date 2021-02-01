Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Q3FY21 numbers were encouraging, with healthy operational numbers (helped by sequentially lower provisions) and steady asset quality. GNPA/NNPA fell to 2.71% / 0.6% (from 2.84%/0.99% in Q2FY21), with negligible slippages (due to the SC order). Including proforma slippages, GNPA and NNPA ratios would have been at 3.38% and 1.14%, respectively. We believe that the bank is better placed in terms of book quality, with a 95% collection efficiency and as ~76% of wholesale borrowers are rated ‘A & above’. Credit cost outlook appear to be manageable.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 95.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.