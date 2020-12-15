Buy Federal Bank: target of Rs 85 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Our interaction with Federal Bank’s management reveals that the bank’s growth forecast is more stable with asset quality outlook improving. The management indicated that collection efficiency has been improving m-o-m, which is encouraging and the bank has neared normalisation with a ~95% collection efficiency. Federal Bank trades at 0.78x/0.7x FY22E/FY23E BVPS, which we believe is reasonable.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 85.



