MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated October 23, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
buy_65957402

buy_65957402

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with around 1272 branches and 1874 ATM across various states. Strong liability franchisee with over 91% of total deposits being retail Balanced loan mix with retail: corporate mix of 54:46


Outlook


Factoring in a diversified asset mix and improving digital footprint, we retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Federal Bank at ~1.4x FY23E ABV to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 120 from Rs 100 per share earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Federal Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.