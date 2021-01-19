Want to buy FASTag online? Check 5 quick ways to get one from ICICI Bank

Four-wheelers should have compulsory FasTags: From January 1, 2021, all four-wheelers should have FasTags, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification issued. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended for this. FASTag will be mandatory for four-wheelers or M&N category of vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017.

The demand for FASTags has shot up with the deadline for mandatory installation fast approaching. The government has fixed February 15, 2021, as the deadline for installing FASTags, after which you might have to shell out more at toll plazas in penalties.

What are FASTags?

FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets you pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction. FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.

Benefits of FASTag

-Saves fuel and time

-SMS alerts for transactions

-Online Recharge

-No need to carry cash

-Web portal for customers

-Avail of monthly pass online

-Purchase FASTag online or through a mobile app

Even if you are not the customer of the bank, ICICI Bank offers easy, quick and hassle-free digital ways through which you can get ICICI Bank FASTag.

ICICI Bank FASTag portal:

-Visit www.icicibank.com/fastag

-Click on ‘New Customer – Apply Now’

-You will be redirected to the FASTag application page

-Fill in the required details and proceed for payment

-Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

Google Pay:

-Open Google Pay and click on ‘ICICI Bank FASTag’ under ‘Businesses’

-Click on ‘Buy new FASTag’

-Enter your PAN details, RC copy, vehicle number and address

-Verify your mobile number through OTP and proceed with the payment

-Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

iMobile Pay app

-Download iMobile Pay app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

-Log into the app

-Click on ‘Shop’ and then select ‘FASTag’ option

-Click on ‘Buy New’ and enter your vehicle details

-Confirm the details and proceed with the payment

-Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

ICICI Bank internet banking

-Login to your ICICI Bank internet banking account

-Click on ‘Payments & Transfer’ then on ‘Buy/Recharge FASTag’

-Fill in the required details and proceed ahead with payment

-Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

WhatsApp

-Simply send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp to 8640086400

-Select option 3 – ‘ICICI Bank FASTag services’

-Select option 3 again – ‘Apply for a new tag’

-You will then be given a link which will redirect you to the ICICI Bank FASTag application page

-Fill in the required details and upload the required documents

-Once the payment is made, your order will be processed and the FASTag will be dispatched to your address

The tag can be reloaded with funds seamlessly online using the Bank’s internet banking, UPI, NEFT platforms once availed.

The Government of India (GOI) has mandated all toll plazas, pan India, to make toll payments electronic to reduce vehicular traffic at the toll plazas. All vehicles travelling through toll plazas will have to mandatorily pay toll charges using FASTag with this mandate.