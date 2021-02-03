MARKET NEWS

Buy Exide; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide


Exide (EXID)’s 3QFY21 performance was driven by strong gross margins, partially offset by higher staff cost. We expect strength in the aftermarket to continue with the shift from the unorganized to the organized segment. n We upgrade our EPS by 9.4%/3.8% for FY21/FY22E, factoring in stronger revenues and gross margins. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR233/share.


Outlook


The stock trades at 22.4x/18.3x FY22/FY23E S/A EPS. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR233 (~16x S/A Mar’23E EPS + INR25/share for the Life Insurance business).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:53 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.