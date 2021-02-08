Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries Limited (Exide) reported results in-line with our expectations, driven by strong traction in aftermarket, recovery in OEM growth and margin expansion. We expect Exide to be the beneficiary of improving automotive replacement demand, aided by strong recovery in two-wheelers and four-wheelers replacement demand. Our channel checks suggest that the demand for industrial batteries is catching up faster than expected. Exide is expected to gain from the buoyant demand in the replacement segment, given its strong brand equity and extensive distribution network.

Outlook

The stock is trading attractively at P/Core EPS multiple of 14.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.8x its FY2023E estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on Exide with unchanged PT of Rs. 229.

