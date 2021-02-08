MARKET NEWS

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 229: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries Limited (Exide) reported results in-line with our expectations, driven by strong traction in aftermarket, recovery in OEM growth and margin expansion. We expect Exide to be the beneficiary of improving automotive replacement demand, aided by strong recovery in two-wheelers and four-wheelers replacement demand. Our channel checks suggest that the demand for industrial batteries is catching up faster than expected. Exide is expected to gain from the buoyant demand in the replacement segment, given its strong brand equity and extensive distribution network.


Outlook


The stock is trading attractively at P/Core EPS multiple of 14.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.8x its FY2023E estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on Exide with unchanged PT of Rs. 229.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:54 pm

