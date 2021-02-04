Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries (EIL) reported a healthy Q3FY21 performance. Net sales for the quarter were at Rs 2,801 crore (up 16.2% YoY). EBITDA in Q3FY21 was at Rs 403 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.4% (up 14 bps QoQ, 112 bps YoY). Resilience in margins was on account of gross margin expansion (up ~90 bps QoQ). Consequent standalone PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 241 crore. EIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 2/share for FY21

Outlook

We upgrade EIL from HOLD to BUY with a revised SOTP target price of 225 (earlier target Rs 200), valuing battery business at Rs 180 i.e., 16.5x P/E & insurance & smelting operations at Rs 45.

