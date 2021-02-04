MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (EIL) reported a healthy Q3FY21 performance. Net sales for the quarter were at Rs 2,801 crore (up 16.2% YoY). EBITDA in Q3FY21 was at Rs 403 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.4% (up 14 bps QoQ, 112 bps YoY). Resilience in margins was on account of gross margin expansion (up ~90 bps QoQ). Consequent standalone PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 241 crore. EIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 2/share for FY21


Outlook


We upgrade EIL from HOLD to BUY with a revised SOTP target price of 225 (earlier target Rs 200), valuing battery business at Rs 180 i.e., 16.5x P/E & insurance & smelting operations at Rs 45.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Exide Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.