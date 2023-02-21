English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy EURINR; target of : 88.80 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro fell 0.09% on Monday despite better-than-expected consumer confidence data from the euro area.

    February 21, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro fell 0.09% on Monday despite better-than-expected consumer confidence data from the euro area. The consumer confidence indicator in the Euro Area rose by 1.7 points to -19 in February 2023, the highest in a year and in line with market expectations • We expect the Euro to trade with a positive bias for the day amid an uptick in German 10 years bond yields. Further, the single currency may rise as Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Europe is likely to show improvement in activity. Additionally, ZEW economic sentiments data is expected to show that investor’s sentiment remained in positive territory. EURUSD is likely to break the key resistance level of 1.0700 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.0750. EURINR (February) is expected to break the key resistance level of 9 DMA at 88.65 and continue to rise towards 88.80 level.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    21022023 - currency

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 12:11 pm