you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Escorts, target Rs 814: Rudra Shares

On the daily chart, there is crossover of important exponential moving averages which suggest stock is heading towards fresh directional move.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Escorts has been on a continuous uptrend for the last few weeks and recent fall was arrested at 61.8 percent retracement level of the previous swing move and formed bullish candlestick pattern. Weekly RSI has also shifted to positive zone after a recent correction.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:16 am

#Escorts #Stocks Views

