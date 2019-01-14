Buy Escorts, target Rs 814: Rudra Shares

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Escorts has been on a continuous uptrend for the last few weeks and recent fall was arrested at 61.8 percent retracement level of the previous swing move and formed bullish candlestick pattern. Weekly RSI has also shifted to positive zone after a recent correction.

On the daily chart, there is crossover of important exponential moving averages which suggest stock is heading towards fresh directional move.

