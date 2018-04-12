Buy Equitas Holdings, target Rs 191: Shailendra Kumar

Shailendra Kumar

Equitas Holdings is all set to grow its book after restructuring of its business model. Diversification of assets and healthy growth in deposits base with 33 percent of CASA will provide stable NIM going ahead. Earnings is likely to improve with decline in C/I Ratio.

Healthy capitalisation (Tier I at 29 percent) will support 25 percent AUM growth going ahead. We like strong execution capability of management’s strategy. Our immediate price target for Equitas is Rs 191.

