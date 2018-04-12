App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings, target Rs 191: Shailendra Kumar

"We like strong execution capability of management’s strategy. Our immediate price target for Equitas is Rs 191," says Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shailendra Kumar

Equitas Holdings is all set to grow its book after restructuring of its business model. Diversification of assets and healthy growth in deposits base with 33 percent of CASA will provide stable NIM going ahead. Earnings is likely to improve with decline in C/I Ratio.

Healthy capitalisation (Tier I at 29 percent) will support 25 percent AUM growth going ahead. We like strong execution capability of management’s strategy. Our immediate price target for Equitas is Rs 191.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Equitas Holdings #Stocks Views

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.