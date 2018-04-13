App
Apr 13, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV, target Rs 115: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"We expect Q4FY18 results to be loaded with lots of adjustments as it would be the first quarterly results of the combined entity. However, from Q1FY19 onwards, we expect operating and financial performance to improve sequentially. Currently, we have a buy rating on Dish TV with a target price of Rs 115," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Dish TV’s promoters are acquiring 5 percent stake in the combined entity from Videocon is a positive as it removes the overhang of this transaction though open offer is a surprise move.

However, we believe that Videocon promoters may use this opportunity to offload their remaining 23 percent stake in the combined entity given the current insolvency issues at Videocon’s promoter level. If this indeed happens, it would remove a major overhang on Dish TV because any move of Videocon promoters to sell the remaining stake in the open market would have negatively impacted the stock price.

We expect Q4FY18 results to be loaded with lots of adjustments as it would be the first quarterly results of the combined entity. However, from Q1FY19 onwards, we expect operating and financial performance to improve sequentially. Currently, we have a buy rating on Dish TV with a target price of Rs 115.

Disclaimer: The author is the founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

