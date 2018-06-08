App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 94: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Dish TV has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 94 in its research report dated June 01,2018.

Centrum's research report on Dish TV

We maintain our BUY rating on Dish TV and revise our TP to Rs94 (8x FY20E EV/EBIDTA) for the merged entity. While the quarterly performance was disappointing with mere 0.2mn net subscriber addition and 5% sequential decline in revenue, overall results are not comparable. We believe the operating performance would improve significantly on merger synergies, regulatory tailwinds and economic uptick.

Outlook

We maintain BUY, with a TP of Rs94, and value it at 8x FY20E EV/EBIDTA. While the sales team would be separate for both the companies on the ground, we believe faster backend integration would be the key going forward.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Dish TV #Recommendations

