Buy Dish TV; target of Rs 94: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Dish TV

We maintain our BUY rating on Dish TV and revise our TP to Rs94 (8x FY20E EV/EBIDTA) for the merged entity. While the quarterly performance was disappointing with mere 0.2mn net subscriber addition and 5% sequential decline in revenue, overall results are not comparable. We believe the operating performance would improve significantly on merger synergies, regulatory tailwinds and economic uptick.

Outlook

We maintain BUY, with a TP of Rs94, and value it at 8x FY20E EV/EBIDTA. While the sales team would be separate for both the companies on the ground, we believe faster backend integration would be the key going forward.

