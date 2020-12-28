MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 890: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 890 in its research report dated December 28, 2020.

Broker Research
December 28, 2020 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Dhanuka Agritech


Our recent interaction with DAGRI management affirms our positive view on the stock. Management is confident of outperforming industry growth in Q3 and FY22 despite seeing some deceleration in Nov-Dec’20, partly due to the base effect (25% revenue growth yoy in Q3FY20). We remain constructive on DAGRI in view of: 1) four new product launches in H1FY21, with two more slated for launch in H2FY21; 2) above-industry revenue growth - channel checks indicate 5% revenue growth for DAGRI in Q3FY21 vs. 3-4% for industry; 3) solid cash generation; 4) robust RoE (24-25% over FY21-23E); and 5) attractive dividend yield (3.9%/4.3% for FY22/23E). Our estimates do not incorporate any demand upside from Agricultural marketing reforms (link) in the medium-to-long term. We raise our FY21/22/23 profit estimates by 9%/10%/14%. We upgrade EPS estimates by 12%/13%/16% due to the share buyback in FY21. We also increase payout ratios to 70% for FY22/23E from 45% earlier.



Outlook


We upgrade our earnings estimates for DAGRI and retain Buy as we expect the company to continue to outperform the industry and generate robust cash flow. Accordingly, we raise the TP by 25% to Rs890 (Mar’22), based on 19x FY23E EPS, from Rs715 (Jun’21).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Dec 28, 2020 04:32 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.