App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient, target Rs 793: SMC Global Securities

"The company is optimistic about the future and would continue to invest in digitization, including IoT, digital manufacturing, engineering analytics and mobility," SMC Global Securities said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SMC Global Securities

Cyient Limited, formerly Infotech Enterprises Limited, is engaged in providing software-enabled engineering and geographic information system (GIS) services.

The company is optimistic about the future and would continue to invest in digitization, including IoT, digital manufacturing, engineering analytics and mobility.

The research firm has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 793 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Cyient Limited #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.