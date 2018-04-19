Buy Cyient, target Rs 793: SMC Global Securities

SMC Global Securities

Cyient Limited, formerly Infotech Enterprises Limited, is engaged in providing software-enabled engineering and geographic information system (GIS) services.

The company is optimistic about the future and would continue to invest in digitization, including IoT, digital manufacturing, engineering analytics and mobility.

The research firm has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 793 per share.

: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.