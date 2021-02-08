MARKET NEWS

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 765: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India


The company reported yet another strong quarterly performance, led by better-than-expected OPM, driven by largely sustainable cost-reduction measures. The company is witnessing strong uptick in key segments such as power generation, construction, and mining, which are expected to do well going ahead. Management remains optimistic but has refrained from giving guidance for FY2021. The company continues to carry out new product initiatives, cost rationalising, and conserving cash. The company is expected to maintain its technologically driven market leadership across all business segments


Outlook


We retain Buy on Cummins India Limited (Cummins) with a revised PT of Rs. 765, as we see further room for upside considering strong earnings growth potential led by domestic economic revival.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cummins India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 04:08 pm

