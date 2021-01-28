Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

buy_93631531

ICICI Direct's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical (CGCEL) reported a strong all round performance with topline, PBT growth of ~26%, ~46%, respectively, in Q3FY21. The strong topline growth was contributed by electrical consumer durable (ECD) segment (75% of topline) wherein revenue growth came in at 32% YoY, much ahead of our growth expectation of 16% YoY. The company’s strong distribution network in semi urban/rural India has helped it to gain market share from unorganised players, which were largely impacted by various supply related issues. According to the management, the current market share gain is likely to sustain in future due to the company’s aggressive go to market (GTM) strategy and continuous launch of new products. On the lighting front (~25% of revenue) while B2C category of products registered strong volume growth of 13% in Q3FY21, the institutional business (that is 50% of lighting revenues) remains weak due to slow offtake by institutional clients. On the costs front, the continuous focus on its cost optimisation measure helped the company to save ~Rs 40 crore of operating costs in Q3FY21. The company has also taken price hikes (in the range of 5-8%) from the start of January 2021, to offset rising input costs. We believe the company’s various cost optimisation measures along with price hikes to offset higher input price would help it to maintain its operating margins at an elevated level, going forward.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 480 (earlier TP of Rs 440) valuing at 40x FY23E earnings.

