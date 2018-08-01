Buy Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals; target of Rs 290: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton’s ECD biz (~77% of revenues) bounced back with 23% growth on account of stabilizing distribution channel and favorable base (-9% in 1QFY18). Lighting (ex-EESL) was up by 15% (10% in 1QFY18). Crompton continued to gain market share in fans (~27% now vs. 23% in FY16). Crompton’s premium (20% mix) and mass-premium fans (60% mix) are growing faster than the industry driven by innovations like Anti-dust and Air 360.

Outlook

We model 23% EPS CAGR over FY18-21E. At 35x Jun-20 EPS, our TP is at Rs 290. We reiterate BUY.

