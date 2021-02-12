MARKET NEWS

Buy Coromandel International; target of Rs 1071: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coromandel International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1071 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Coromandel International


Coromandel International (CRIN) reported a decent EBITDA performance (on a high base of last year) on the back of margin expansion in Crop Protection and better manufacturing and trading margins in the Fertilizer segment. Increasing phos acid prices (+35% YoY and +15% QoQ) and, consequently, a price hike in complex fertilizers would continue to be the key monitorable. CRIN reported in-line numbers in 3Q; thus, we maintain our estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23E. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/13%/18% over FY20–23E. We value CRIN at 18x FY23E EPS to arrive at TP of INR1,071. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Coromandel International #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:05 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

