Buy Container Corporation; target of Rs 555: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Container Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Container Corporation


CCRI’s 3QFY21 earnings surprised positively, with realization growing 7%QoQ, driving a 17% beat on EBITDA. We expect volume growth to remainstrong in the near/longer term from a recovery in EXIM trade/DedicatedFreight Corridor (DFC) project. We have raised our FY21E/FY22E EBITDA by 19%/13% and TP by 22% toINR555 per share on higher realization. Maintain Buy on expected volumeand margin benefits from DFC. Clarity on land licensing fee (LLF) would aidre-rating of the stock.


Outlook


We derive a DCF-based targetprice of INR555/share based on a WACC of 12%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Container Corporation #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:04 pm

