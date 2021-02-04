MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Colgate Palmolive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1860 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate Palmolive


Colgate reported robust results with 7.8% consolidated revenue growth led by double digit domestic sales growth of 10.1%. We believe growth was largely driven by volumes given the company has significantly increased its marketing spends in brand building & promotions. Further, we believe new mouth spray also started contributing to revenues. CPIL launched Oil Pulling & toothpaste for diabetics during the quarter. The company also launched Naturals toothbrush portfolio with the launches of Super Flexi Salt and Zig Zag Turmeric. Given the sharp decline in commodity cost, gross margins expanded 400 bps. Further it has saved 244 bps in overhead spends through various cost cutting measures post pandemic. However, the company has significantly increased its advertisement spend (360 bps higher) during the quarter. Operating profit witnessed strong growth of 17.3% to rS 370.6 crore. Operating margins expanded 253 bps to 30.1%. Led by healthy growth in operating profit, lower interest cost & depreciation provisioning, net profit witnessed a robust growth of 24.7% to rS 248.4 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of rS 1820/share (earlier rS 1700).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Colgate-Palmolive #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:35 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.