MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Colgate Palmolive; target of Rs 1850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Colgate Palmolive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Colgate Palmolive


Q3FY2021 net revenue grew by 7.4% (as against a 5.2% growth in Q2FY2021) as domestic business grew by 10% (led by a ~7% volume growth). Gross margins improved by 403 bps to 69.8%. Despite higher advertisement spends, OPM expanded by 253bps to 30.1%. Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd is striving to achieve better growth over FY2020-25 by creating awareness on dental habits, winning consumer minds and launching consumer-centric products with a stable go-through market strategy.


Outlook


We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for FY21E/22E/23E to factor in better-than-expected OPM. We maintain a Buy on the stock with price target of Rs. 1,850.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Colgate-Palmolive #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.