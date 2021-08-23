MARKET NEWS

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Coal India


Operating profit met expectations at Rs. 4,844 crore (up 58.7% y-o-y); but PAT of Rs. 3,170 crore (up 52.4% y-o-y) missed our estimates due to lower other income and higher depreciation. Coal offtake stood at 160 mt (up 33% y-o-y), while blended realisation stood at Rs. 1452/tonne (up 2.8% y-o-y). E-auction/FSA sales volume grew by 90%/25% y-o-y to 30 mt/127 mt but e-auction realisations declined by 10.4% q-o-q to Rs. 1,569/tonne while FSA realisations remained flat q-o-q at Rs. 1,394/tonne. Coal offtake remains robust with 28.4% y-o-y growth during April-July, while strong demand from power and elevated international coal price could result in improvement in e-auction prices. Potential efficient capital allocation for non-core investments (aluminium smelting and solar energy) could be key catalysts.


Outlook


Stock trades at an attractive valuation of 4.7x its FY2023E EPS (close to trough valuation) and offers a high dividend yield of 12%. Hence, we maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 185.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:55 pm

