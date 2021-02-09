Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank

Q3FY21 numbers were mixed; Reported asset quality improved sequentially; elevated provisions cause PAT to marginally miss estimates. Total SMA accounts constituted 0.85% of total advances; improving over the last nine months. Restructured standard advances to gross advances ratio stood at 2.21%. Stock trades at 2.0x/1.7x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at ~16.3%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives; secured loans 99% of total loans.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 225.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.