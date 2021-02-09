MARKET NEWS

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank


Q3FY21 numbers were mixed; Reported asset quality improved sequentially; elevated provisions cause PAT to marginally miss estimates. Total SMA accounts constituted 0.85% of total advances; improving over the last nine months. Restructured standard advances to gross advances ratio stood at 2.21%. Stock trades at 2.0x/1.7x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at ~16.3%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives; secured loans 99% of total loans.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 225.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #City Union Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:48 pm

