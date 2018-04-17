Buy Cipla, target Rs 650: S Ranganathan

S Ranganathan

Cipla underperformed the pharmaceutical sector as it was a late entrant in the US market. It has taken close to a 10 percent impairment in INVAGEN assets this fiscal.

However, the company is now all set to improve upon its USD 100 million quarterly run-rate in the US driven by high value launches of limited competition products and Para 4 filings in respiratory, oncology and dermatology segments. Its respiratory platform will be the key driver in scaling up its US business trajectory even as its India continues to grow at double-digits.

We have a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650.

