you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 17, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cipla, target Rs 650: S Ranganathan

"Its respiratory platform will be the key driver in scaling up its US business trajectory even as its India continues to grow at double-digits. We have a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650," says S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

S Ranganathan

Cipla underperformed the pharmaceutical sector as it was a late entrant in the US market. It has taken close to a 10 percent impairment in INVAGEN assets this fiscal.

However, the company is now all set to improve upon its USD 100 million quarterly run-rate in the US driven by high value launches of limited competition products and Para 4 filings in respiratory, oncology and dermatology segments. Its respiratory platform will be the key driver in scaling up its US business trajectory even as its India continues to grow at double-digits.

We have a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Research at LKP Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

