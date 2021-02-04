Buy Cipla; target of Rs 975: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla

Q3 revenues grew 18.2% YoY to rS 5169 crore led by strong growth in domestic and RoW markets. Domestic sales grew 25.5% YoY to rS 2231 crore. RoW markets business grew 47.2% YoY to rS 823 whereas South Africa business fell 2.5% YoY to rS 579 crore. US grew 9.6% YoY to rS 1037 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 647 bps YoY to 23.8% mainly due to significantly lower other expenditure. Hence, EBITDA grew 62.3% YoY to rS 1231 crore. PAT more than doubled to rS 748 crore vs. rS 351 crore in Q3FY20

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a target price of rS 975 (vs. earlier rS 965) including base business value of rS 935 (25x FY23E EPS rS 37.4 + rS 42 NPV for gRevlimid.

