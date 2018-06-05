Buy Cholamandalam Investment, target Rs 1700: Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani

Cholamandalam Investment has broken out from the Bullish Flag pattern on the weekly charts, indicating a resumption of an uptrend.

The price formation of higher top and higher bottom on the weekly charts indicates primary uptrend. Volumes activity has been rising along with the price rise.

Oscillators have been showing strength on Stochastic Oscillator has exited from the oversold on the weekly chart.

The stock has remained an outperformer from the NBFC space for the last so many months.

We recommend buying Cholamandalam Investment for the target of Rs 1700, with a stop loss at Rs 1,490.

: The author is Technical Analyst, PCG Desk, HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.