Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 580: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.
Broker Research
February 19, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Cholamandalam Investment Finance Corporation (CIFC) saw moderate rise in stressed loans; and as the economy picks up and recoveries improve, we expect NIM tailwinds and productivity improvement to drive earnings. CIFC’s well-contained stressed loan is due to its favourable business mix; CIFC has a balanced portfolio with exposure to small CV operators and rural business (less impacted by the lockdown) and home equity segments, which were support factors. At the CMP, the stock is available at 4.9x/4.0x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, which is reasonable.
Outlook
We have revised our target multiples considering normalising growth and credit cost scenario; we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 580.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.