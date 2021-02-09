MARKET NEWS

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company; target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company


CIFC posted mixed results with a rise in proforma GNPA against reported GNPA levels, but improvement in margins was the bright spot. Healthy business traction seen with total AUM rising 15% y-o-y to Rs 75,813 crore; reported asset quality improved with Stage 3 assets at 2.57% (improved from 2.75% in Q2 FY2021). Buoyancy in rural markets augurs well, a well-capitalised balance sheet, and rigorous risk management practices provides long-term visibility; the stock is available at 4.1x/3.4x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS.


Outlook


Healthy traction in automobile demand, resilient rural economy brighten growth outlook; we maintain Buy rating with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 520.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:51 pm

