Buy Century Textiles & Industries, target Rs 1010: Abhishek Mondal

Century Textiles & Industries after a decent correction from its 52-weeks high, surged strongly on Friday with exceptionally higher volumes. On the daily scale, Relative strength index (RSI) is showing positive momentum and MACD trading below zero line with positive crossover whereas (+)DI just crossover the (-)DI.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock at around current level and add on dips around Rs 918-920 with a stop loss below Rs 898 (closing) for a target of Rs 1010.

