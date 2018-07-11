App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Century Textiles & Industries, target Rs 1010: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock at around current level and add on dips around Rs 918-920 with a stop loss below Rs 898 (closing) for a target of Rs 1010, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Abhishek Mondal

Century Textiles & Industries after a decent correction from its 52-weeks high, surged strongly on Friday with exceptionally higher volumes. On the daily scale, Relative strength index (RSI) is showing positive momentum and MACD trading below zero line with positive crossover whereas (+)DI just crossover the (-)DI.

Based on the above observations, traders can buy the stock at around current level and add on dips around Rs 918-920 with a stop loss below Rs 898 (closing) for a target of Rs 1010.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Stocks Views

