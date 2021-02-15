MARKET NEWS

Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Century Plyboards (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)


Century Plyboard’s (CPIL) Q3FY21 performance was highlighted by strong plywood growth coupled with robust MDF division growth and balance sheet strengthening (now a net cash company). The topline was up 9.9% YoY to Rs 654.4 crore. MDF revenue grew 20.6% YoY to Rs 116.5 crore while plywood revenues grew 10.6% YoY to Rs 357 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 280 bps YoY to 18.6% on adjusted basis (10.4 percentage points on reported basis as base quarter had impairment loss), on account of operating leverage. Overall, reported PAT was up 2.4x YoY to Rs 65.9 crore, given the healthy operating performance and impairment in bases quarter. Adjusted PAT was up 40% YoY.


Outlook


We roll over our valuations to FY23E and maintain BUY, with a revised target price of Rs 355/share (24x FY22E EPS) vs. Rs 230/share earlier.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Century Plyboards (India) #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:20 pm

