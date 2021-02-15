Buy Century Plyboards (India); target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Century Plyboards (India)

Century Plyboard’s (CPIL) Q3FY21 performance was highlighted by strong plywood growth coupled with robust MDF division growth and balance sheet strengthening (now a net cash company). The topline was up 9.9% YoY to Rs 654.4 crore. MDF revenue grew 20.6% YoY to Rs 116.5 crore while plywood revenues grew 10.6% YoY to Rs 357 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 280 bps YoY to 18.6% on adjusted basis (10.4 percentage points on reported basis as base quarter had impairment loss), on account of operating leverage. Overall, reported PAT was up 2.4x YoY to Rs 65.9 crore, given the healthy operating performance and impairment in bases quarter. Adjusted PAT was up 40% YoY.

Outlook

We roll over our valuations to FY23E and maintain BUY, with a revised target price of Rs 355/share (24x FY22E EPS) vs. Rs 230/share earlier.

